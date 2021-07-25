Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 93.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 4.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

