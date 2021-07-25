Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 302,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,837,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

KNSL stock opened at $170.16 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $138.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

