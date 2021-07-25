Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 104,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Metromile at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,406,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metromile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MILE opened at $7.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64. Metromile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.57) by $8.20. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MILE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Metromile in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Metromile in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.