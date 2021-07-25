Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of SC Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of SC Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SC Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in SC Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in SC Health by 63.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 547,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 212,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SC Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of SC Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SC Health stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.50 and a beta of -0.02. SC Health Co. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07.

SC Health Company Profile

SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

