Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lessened by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,445 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,314. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13.

