Scorum Coins (SCR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,798.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $199,261.24 and $2,798.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scorum Coins has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00120639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00138962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,327.72 or 0.99687900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.98 or 0.00862428 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.