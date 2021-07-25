Scotiabank Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$130.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GIB.A. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on CGI to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC upped their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.70.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$115.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$111.20. CGI has a twelve month low of C$80.29 and a twelve month high of C$116.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.66 billion and a PE ratio of 25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

