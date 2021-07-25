ScPrime Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,470.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $4,470.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001734 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00047822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,355,034 coins and its circulating supply is 36,671,423 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.