Scry.info Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, Scry.info has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $59,133.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00047261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.08 or 0.00815558 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

