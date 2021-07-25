Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Critical Comparison

Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Seadrill and Valaris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valaris has a consensus target price of $0.06, indicating a potential downside of 11.76%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than Seadrill.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Seadrill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Seadrill has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seadrill and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill N/A N/A N/A Valaris -304.39% -18.72% -8.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seadrill and Valaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill $1.06 billion 0.07 -$4.66 billion N/A N/A Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Seadrill.

Summary

Valaris beats Seadrill on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments. It offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 34 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 15 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On February 10, 2021, Seadrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore contract drilling services in various water depths to oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, 45 jackup rigs, and 7 ARO rigs, as well as 2 rigs under construction. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

