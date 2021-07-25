Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.38. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.30 EPS.
Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.
Shares of SBNY opened at $239.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Signature Bank by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Signature Bank by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Signature Bank by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.
