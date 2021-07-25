SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 68.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 201.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $130,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

SEIC opened at $60.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

