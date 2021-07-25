Semux (SEM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 32.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $108,522.98 and approximately $3.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010477 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00023164 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008073 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002625 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

