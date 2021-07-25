Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $205,923.70 and $32,433.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00047261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.08 or 0.00815558 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

