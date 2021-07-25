SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will report sales of $113.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.88 million and the lowest is $111.90 million. SFL posted sales of $118.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $452.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.12 million to $457.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $467.53 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $486.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFL. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

SFL stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.07. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 244.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.