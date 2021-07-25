Shadows Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $510,239.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00048556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.23 or 0.00823233 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

