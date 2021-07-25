SHIBA INU Hits Market Cap of $2.64 Billion (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $2.64 billion and $349.92 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00038918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00116540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00132736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,064.89 or 0.99725172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.97 or 0.00840906 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002661 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

