SHIELD Market Capitalization Achieves $105,486.59 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $105,486.59 and approximately $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34,276.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,149.57 or 0.06271231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $443.87 or 0.01294968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.90 or 0.00364392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00137492 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.94 or 0.00618325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.28 or 0.00368406 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.35 or 0.00281100 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

