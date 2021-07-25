Showcase Market Cap Achieves $467,444.33 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $467,444.33 and $218,585.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Showcase has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00038818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00120605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00138426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,720.57 or 1.00027174 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.35 or 0.00855069 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,517,162 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

