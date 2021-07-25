ShowHand Reaches Market Capitalization of $66,874.01 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $66,874.01 and approximately $89.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00047843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.72 or 0.00818151 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

