Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Shutterstock worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Shutterstock by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,995,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,672,900.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,362 shares of company stock worth $19,745,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $107.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.33.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

