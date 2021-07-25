Shyft Network Achieves Market Cap of $61.77 Million (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Shyft Network has a total market cap of $61.77 million and $115,008.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shyft Network has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001535 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shyft Network Coin Profile

Shyft Network (CRYPTO:SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,989,841 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shyft Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shyft Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

