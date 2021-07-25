SIBCoin Market Cap Hits $446,683.06 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $446,683.06 and $380.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,542.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,159.14 or 0.06250719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.68 or 0.01293134 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00361460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00137802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.74 or 0.00612980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.81 or 0.00367128 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.00282994 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,309,702 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

