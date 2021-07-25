Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.19 Million

Brokerages expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce $119.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.20 million and the highest is $120.18 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $144.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $485.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $487.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $531.00 million, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $540.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 113,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 35,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $683.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.25. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

