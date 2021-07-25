Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.94 Per Share

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $239.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 168.8% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

