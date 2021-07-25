Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIG stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.19.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

