Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

