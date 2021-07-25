Silver Point Capital L.P. Grows Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243,000 shares during the quarter. iHeartMedia comprises approximately 5.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned about 2.17% of iHeartMedia worth $55,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after buying an additional 1,474,190 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,512,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IHRT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.