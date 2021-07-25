Silver Point Capital L.P. Invests $201.43 Million in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,425,000. Denbury accounts for about 20.2% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned approximately 8.41% of Denbury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Denbury by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 89,428 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,785,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

DEN stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $81.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

