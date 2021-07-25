Silver Point Capital L.P. Takes Position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,179,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,074,000. Retail Value accounts for approximately 2.2% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned about 5.60% of Retail Value at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVI. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth $10,182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 2.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,529,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 136,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,285. The firm has a market cap of $519.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.86. Retail Value Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Retail Value from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Retail Value Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

