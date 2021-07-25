Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1,673.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,541 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $26,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $26,036,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 99.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $242,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.13.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.
Simon Property Group Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
