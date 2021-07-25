Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Market Capitalization Achieves $80,886.58

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $80,886.58 and $77.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00021416 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,933,331 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.