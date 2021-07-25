Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Simulations Plus worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 204.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 485,374 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth $19,901,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,960,000 after purchasing an additional 110,952 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 40.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

SLP stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.16 million, a PE ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.13. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

