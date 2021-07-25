SingularityNET (AGIX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.15 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $162.58 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00047336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.77 or 0.00817647 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.