SKALE Network (SKL) Market Capitalization Hits $294.36 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $294.36 million and $47.52 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.07 or 0.00806495 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

