SkinCoin (SKIN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27,347.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $148,792.79 and $27,347.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

