Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Sleep Number worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

