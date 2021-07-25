SmartCash (SMART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.98 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $135,501.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,412.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,313.06 or 0.06021661 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $494.85 or 0.01288263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.80 or 0.00356141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00135050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.08 or 0.00585965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.53 or 0.00350214 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.32 or 0.00274174 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

