SmartKey Achieves Market Cap of $24.03 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, SmartKey has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartKey has a market cap of $24.03 million and $703,090.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartKey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00047370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.03 or 0.00821689 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey (SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.