SmartMesh Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One SmartMesh coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $74,399.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00047451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.95 or 0.00806362 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

