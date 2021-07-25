SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365,396 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.43% of SmileDirectClub worth $17,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDC opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.65. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

