Smoothy (SMTY) Price Hits $0.27

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $268,150.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00119997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00138496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,498.00 or 0.99871834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.41 or 0.00869699 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

