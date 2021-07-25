Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.12. Snap posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.58.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $15,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,319,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,359,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Snap by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Snap by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Snap by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap stock traded up $15.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.97. 116,232,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,816,549. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.87. Snap has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

