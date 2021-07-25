SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.15.

SNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE SNC traded up C$0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0187714 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

