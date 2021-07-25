SnowGem Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003818 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

