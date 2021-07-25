SnowSwap Trading Up 7.4% This Week (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $5.17 or 0.00015133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $87,133.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00038721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00119539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00139602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,222.29 or 1.00127912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.82 or 0.00871360 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,780 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

