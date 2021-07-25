Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

SLDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 83.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLDB opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $306.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

