Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) & iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Soliton alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Soliton and iRhythm Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 3 0 0 2.00 iRhythm Technologies 0 8 3 0 2.27

Soliton currently has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.74%. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus target price of $168.73, suggesting a potential upside of 236.85%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than Soliton.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Soliton and iRhythm Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A N/A -$14.54 million ($0.77) -28.69 iRhythm Technologies $265.17 million 5.53 -$43.83 million ($1.58) -31.70

Soliton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soliton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Soliton has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Soliton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Soliton and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A -50.77% -47.25% iRhythm Technologies -22.67% -22.67% -14.19%

Summary

iRhythm Technologies beats Soliton on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.