SONO (SONO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. SONO has a market cap of $12,012.42 and approximately $7.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SONO has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,315.90 or 0.99749157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00031420 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.52 or 0.01081726 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.31 or 0.00357475 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00383076 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006257 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00058308 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO (CRYPTO:SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

