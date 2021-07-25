Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stake Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 170.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $58,696,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,887,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 128,679 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.